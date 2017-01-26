“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa posts an emotional celebration to his health amid public divorce

Tarek El Moussa is thankful for his life.

The star of “Flip or Flop” is celebrating three years cancer free this week and took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

El Moussa shared a screenshot of a conversation about his lab following a check up with his doctor.

Still #cancer #free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!! Having no thyroid and balancing medications is tough! I'm finally at UCLA and I'm on the right doses of medication.. People don't know but I was very over medicated with rapid heart rate and palpitations to the point where I wore a heart rate monitor… It really messed me up but today everything is dialed and I finally feel great after 3 years!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“So far all the labs look great. Thyroglobin is low. Beta hcg low. Testosterone leave normal. Nothing to suggest any badness from your thyroid cancer which is great news,” the texts read. “Your ultrasound was pristine. No thyroid tissue and nothing suspicious in your neck. It is great news.”





“Wow that is really really great news!!! Thank you so much!! I’m relieved..sorry I didn’t answer,” El Moussa answered. “At an event.”

“Still #cancer#free!!!! Having cancer is a very scary thing… I always get nervous going into each check up and today I got GREAT news!!” he captioned the shot.

RELATED: Oprah got choked up while talking about her good friend and “role model” Mary Tyler Moore

According to E! news, El Moussa was diagnosed with Stage 2 thyroid cancer in 2013 thanks to one observational fan. A registered nurse reportedly contacted producers of the show after noticing a lump on the reality star’s neck.

He underwent surgery to remove his thyroid and lymph nodes and later underwent radiation treatment before going into remission.

It’s great to hear that he has a great bill of health!