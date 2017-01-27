Garth, Blake, Luke, Dolly and Miranda all make this week’s Rare Country’s 5

It’s happening! Country music is starting to wake up from its winter hibernation, and stars are hitting the road and the recording studio for great winter tours and to make and release new music. Is everyone else as excited as we are?

Host Erin Holt has a peek at some of those stars who have played shows recently, as well a few other great news stories in this week’s Rare Country’s 5 video. Check it out!

Our No. 5 story goes to a country mega-star who has never been afraid to try something new. However, when it came to his appearance, Garth Brooks leaned heavily on wife Trisha Yearwood to decide if his new beard was staying or going. Erin has the scoop!





Blake Shelton takes our No. 4 spot. In a fun reunion of “Bluke,” Blake joined Luke Bryan, as well as Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch and more, at Luke’s annual “Crash My Playa” concert series in Mexico. The beachfront audience was obviously treated to a great weekend of country music, but just to spice things up, Blake brought his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, on stage. We’ve got more in Rare Country’s 5 video.

For years we’ve heard the rumor that Dolly Parton had a few tattoos, but it wasn’t confirmed until recently. Our No. 3 story goes to the petite, but buxom, little blonde who got her ink for a pretty personal reason. Erin has details in Rare Country’s 5 video.

Miranda Lambert is back and that’s reason enough to put her in our No. 2 spot, but that isn’t the only reason she landed there. Holding rehearsal in front of a live audience in Chicago, the country singer-songwriter brought out some pretty special guests for a singalong finale. Erin, tell us more!

Our No. 1 story for this week’s Rare Country’s 5 goes to Luke Bryan who just got the gig of a lifetime, at least for a football fan. He’ll be performing the national anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl 51. We’re pretty sure even country music’s non-football fans will tune in to catch this amazing event. What makes it even sweeter for the Georgia country star, though, is his “dirty birds,” the Atlanta Falcons, will face off against the New England Patriots in the game set for Feb. 5 in Houston.

That’s it for another week of country music news. Check back in next week as Erin recaps another five great stories from Nashville and all around the United States in another Rare Country’s 5.