Garth Brooks’ quick reply to this cancer patient’s request earned thousands of cheers

As a parent, you hope that your child will grow up to be happy and healthy. But, when that child receives an unfortunate diagnosis like cancer, it’s devastating.

For Ashley Boggs Fizer and her mom, that’s the reality that they face every day.



So, on Jan. 29, the mom and daughter took a break from the mundane schedule of Ashley’s chemo treatments to see her favorite country star, Garth Brooks, play at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati. According to Ashley’s Facebook page, she’s seen Garth in concert many times. But, this time was different.





You see Garth stopped mid-show to chat with Ashley and her mama, who were standing in the front row. Garth asked Ashley, “Are you done with chemo?” She simply responded with yes and added that she was onto radiation.

“Good. You kick its ass, you hear me?” said Garth in front of a roaring crowd of thousands.

Garth then began to strum the chords to Ashley’s requested song, “Mom.” But, before he started to sing the lyrics, he turned to Ashley’s mother and said, “Mama, I would trade places with your baby in a second, but I would never trade places with you. You stay strong.”

Following the concert, Ashley took to Facebook to express her gratitude for Garth. She wrote, “I am so deeply humbled and in absolute shock and awe that this happened last night. I have been a huge Garth fan since I saw him in concert 20 years ago at 8 years old. I am incredibly thankful to have been blessed with the opportunity to see Garth live for the [fourth] time, and that each time has been with my mom.”

She continued, “Garth actually spoke to us, sang my song request and gave me his hat. I asked that he sing ‘Mom’ because my mom has been right along my side in this journey, and I’m so incredibly thankful for her.”

