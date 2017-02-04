Germany doesn’t want those other countries getting all the Trump-love so they made their own video

Last week, the Dutch comedy show “Zondag met Lubach” produced a parody video introducing The Netherlands to America’s new president. That clip went viral pretty quickly and was such a big deal there’s actually a chance that Trump himself might have actually seen it.

However, the other nations in Europe didn’t want to be outdone by the Dutch, and thus, we’ve seen a wave of nations release their own parody clips (hilariously, all of them are done in an over-the-top Donald Trump voice). Germany trolled the president by introducing him to Oktoberfest, saying, “you would just love it, there is pee everywhere. German beer pee or as we call it in Germany, Bud Light.”





