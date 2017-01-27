Get a look inside this country legend’s mansion in this retro, all-access home tour

If you’re anything like us, you get really excited when a country star opens up their home to give you a look into their lives. What makes us more excited is watching a retro celebrity home tour from a country legend. We think you’ll agree country stars really knew how to live back in the ’80s.

Just look at this vintage clip of Barbara Mandrell’s home tour from 1984. She shot the footage for fans visiting her now-closed Mandrell Country Museum in Nashville, and it’s fascinating on so many levels.

First of all, Barbara’s house was ultra-glamorous. Just look at that massive chandelier in the entrance hall leading into the formal dining room. Even the guest bedroom is decked out in fine ’80s style.

Even the more low-key areas of the home are finely-appointed offering a cozy, yet elegant feel throughout.

Oh, and then there’s the exercise room she had built for her husband, Ken. There’s Barbara decked out in a leotard and high socks on the stationary bike. Doesn’t she look ready a for a fitness video?

You may recall that Barbara and her husband moved from this home around 1988 into an even larger home just north of Nashville. They called that palace Fontanel, and it was the largest log cabin and glass structure in America when it was built. That home is now available for conferences and events.