Glen Campbell’s family updates fans on the country legend’s declining health

You can feel the love she has for her father through her heartbreaking words.

“I was sitting with dad yesterday and really missing him,” Glen Campbell’s daughter Ashley wrote in a Feb. 1 Facebook post. “It’s so sad with this disease that you can be sitting with someone, holding their hand and still miss them so much. Just thinking of everyone out there who’s going through the loss of a family member.”

The post served as not only an opportunity to share a recent performance of the song she performed for her dad called “Remembering,” but it also served as a cruel reminder to fans about how dire Glen’s health situation has become.





Recently, Glen’s wife Kim also released a blog detailing what life is like these days.

“Now that Glen is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s, hearing him say the past is gone seems very profound,” she said about recently hearing Glen’s song “A Beautiful Love Song” on the radio. “The past is certainly gone for Glen. It’s sad that we can no longer share our memories and that I must do the remembering alone. The words ring true, though. Living in the past has no future for me. Glen is teaching me to live each moment as it comes. His courage helps me find my own voice and my own song to sing. Glen and I were very happily married before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and I know that he would want me to continue being happy no matter what. My faith in his love for me and my faith in God will get me through and I will happily finish his beautiful love song for both of us.”

We continue to send our love, prayers and wishes to Glen and all those who love him.