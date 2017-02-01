Grammy nominee Maren Morris announces collaboration with a “The Voice” coach

Country music’s newest darling, Maren Morris, rolled into Hollywood on Jan. 19 to sing two of her biggest hits from her debut album, “Hero,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Maren first took the stage to perform an intoxicating rendition of “80’s Mercedes.” And, you could say that she looked just as sharp as the vehicle that she described in the song.

The 26-year-old Texan paired some sexy pumps with a pair of black leather pants and a sparkly crop top. With the accompaniment of four musicians, she belted out the easygoing lyrics to the song. Maren, then, switched gears to croon her breakthrough smash, “My Church.” She grabbed her guitar and strummed away, while fans in the studio audience cheered loudly. Although the program only featured a portion of the praise-worthy song, we’re pretty sure that Maren slayed her performance!





Maren will soon please fans again when she takes the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards. On Jan. 31, the star revealed in two tweets that she is set to join forces with “The Voice” coach Alicia Keys, whom she previously collaborated with during an episode of “CMT Crossroads.”

She writes, “Can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m performing at the #Grammys !! AND I’m gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv!”

Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm performing at the #Grammys !! 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/HLFL2YhNEk — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 31, 2017

AND I'm gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv! 😊📺 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 31, 2017

In addition to that, Maren has earned four Grammy nods, making her the country artist with the most nominations this year! She is nominated in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.