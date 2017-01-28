Harry Potter fans across the globe are mourning the loss of their beloved Ollivander

Actor John Hurt, best known for his performances in “The Elephant Man,” “Caligula,” “Heaven’s Gate,” and the “Harry Potter” film series died on Friday at age 77.

For modern movie fans, Hurt was perhaps best known for his role Garrick Ollivander in the “Harry Potter” film series. In the Potter series, Ollivander is an old wand salesman who knows a great deal about the darker aspects of magic.

Hurt appeared in three Potter films, including the critically acclaimed final two installments of the series.

RELATED: Film fans across the world are mourning the death of one of cinema’s greatest actors





As Garrick Ollivander, Hurt brought his decades in the theater and film to a character who was supposed to possess more knowledge than nearly anyone who appeared in the series.

“At first, we had no idea whether the films were going to be big or not. We couldn’t possibly know, because books that are complete successes don’t necessarily translate,” Hurt told the AV Club of his time in the Potter world.

Following Hurt’s death, fans of the series mourned the beloved actor.

"The wand chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter." RIP John Hurt.https://t.co/a40cI06OP4 — Tony Goldmark (@tonygoldmark) January 28, 2017

"I've never known anything like the Harry Potter films." – John Hurt (Ollivander)#HappyBirthdayJohnHurt pic.twitter.com/maom4mhB4V — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) January 22, 2017