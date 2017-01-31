Here is how Ivanka Trump allegedly responded to the dress scandal from the weekend

First Daughter Ivanka Trump faced tremendous criticism over the weekend for sharing a photo of her and her husband in black tie attire, as the country protested the executive order from her father, President Trump, baring refugees and citizens from certain countries form entering the U.S. for 120 days.

“The Twitter response was fierce with many people juxtaposing the plight of refugees no longer able to enter the country to the black tie attire she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are wearing,” Rare wrote Monday.

According to a Vanity Fair source, Ivanka felt horrible for the post.

“The photo made me feel like maybe she is more like her father than I’d initially thought,” a source told Vanity Fair.

Another source familiar with the couple told me that while the post was “idiotic” and showed her “naiveté in not understanding her surroundings or circumstances,” there is a major difference between the father and daughter. “She can adjust her behavior accordingly, and she’s open to doing that,” the source told me. Another source familiar with the situation noted that Ivanka feels terrible about the post, and does not want something like this to happen again.

The photo was posted Saturday night, after the Sabbath, without comment.

The couple was attending the annual Alfalfa Club dinner.