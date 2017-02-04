Here’s how Ivanka Trump responded to reports that Nordstrom is dropping her line

After reports rolled in the Nordstrom had decided to stop carrying Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, the president’s daughter is disputing the claim.

“Nordstrom ordered both apparel and shoes for the spring and followed through with the orders on the apparel,” a spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand told Refinery29 on Friday. “They canceled the shoe order, kept the apparel order and moved the apparel from online into stores. It’s there.”

RELATED: A major retail store is dumping Ivanka Trump, but they insist it’s not about politics

Nordstrom, however, reported that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s products due to performance.





“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman told Fortune. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The store also tweeted about the decision, making it clear that it wasn’t political.

“We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not. Our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we’ll continue to give them options,” they wrote.

@SheWhoVotes our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views & we'll continue to give them options. (2/2) — Nordstrom (@Nordstrom) November 2, 2016

Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said that the brand is doing well, despite recent reports and Nordstrom’s statement.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates but the integrity it maintains,” Young said.

However, a glance at the retailer’s website shows that the number of Ivanka Trump products still for sale has been significantly cut back, with just four pairs of shoes — at a 40% discount — remaining. Trump is also no longer listed as a designer.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump breaks her social media silence for the first time since her insane dress controversy