Here’s the sweet reason why you should add sugar to your shampoo

For years, we’ve used sugar to exfoliate our skin and lips. Now, we’ve learned the same concept holds true for our scalps.

Dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco told Marie Claire that adding a tablespoon of sugar to one’s usual amount of shampoo gently removes built-up product from the scalp without harming it. It also has moisturizing qualities, as it gives conditioner better access to the hair.

Are you willing to try this beauty hack?

If so, keep in mind that the idea of “too much of a good thing” applies. Our scalps, just like our faces, shouldn’t be over-exfoliated, so Dr. Fusco recommends only using sugar every three to five shampoos.



