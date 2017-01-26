Hillary Clinton has a message to all women in her first interview since Donald Trump’s inauguration

Hillary Clinton took great delight in watching the massive women’s marches that took place around the globe last weekend. She did not participate, but hailed the movement as “awe-inspiring.”

On Wednesday, Clinton sat down with PEOPLE for her first interview since losing the election.

Trump won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote to Clinton by a near-record margin of three million votes. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, attended Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.





She told the magazine that she attended the inauguration “to honor democracy and its enduring values.”

“On Saturday, we watched women and men across this country and the globe stand up, speak out, and peacefully march for those values with one voice. It was awe-inspiring,” she said about the millions who marched. “We have to keep up the momentum.”

The Clintons also attended a benefit jazz concert Wednesday at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The interview in PEOPLE may be Hillary Clinton’s first time speaking publicly since the election, but her comments about the Women’s March were not her first. Over the weekend, she sent out a number of tweets in support.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017

I stand w/ Nora Harren, a 17-year from Boise, ID, & every person marching for our values today. Onward! ✊✊🏾✊🏽✨ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/02lOuXRHuz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017