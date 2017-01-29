Hillary Clinton responds to mass protests against Trump’s immigration ban

Saturday night saw thousands of people mobilize within hours, taking a stand at airports across the country as part of a protest against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. It was stayed by courts after a challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Though she did not join Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Terry McAuliffe or other Democratic Party figures in actually attending protests, Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for the nonviolent actions.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017





Her response is in line with Clinton’s relatively low public profile since losing the election to Donald Trump. Last week, the former Secretary of State praised those who marched in Women’s Marches around the world, though did not attend. She had attended the inauguration of Donald Trump the day before.