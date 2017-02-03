Hollywood is doing its part to make sure Donald Trump gets reelected

President Donald Trump’s impending 2020 reelection is picking steam from an unexpected source: Hollywood. No, Hollywood hasn’t all of a sudden fallen in love with Trump; they’re just behaving so atrociously in their opposition to the president as to benefit him in the long run.

The anti-Trump protesters and activists are calling themselves ‘The Resistance’ and are vowing to protest everything Trump does.

Many of the self-appointed leaders of The Resistance are Hollywood celebrities. One of the most outspoken critics of Trump on social media is actress Debra Messing. Last night, Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to cancel an event at UC Berkeley after a riot broke out. There were reports of looting, setting fires, and beatings of Trump and Milo supporters.





Here’s what Messing tweeted out once she learned the event had been canceled:

RELATED: Why is Lawrence O’Donnell allowed to have political opinions but Meryl Streep isn’t?

One Twitter user’s reply to Messing summed it up well:

@DebraMessing you're a nasty woman… congrats on your resistance this man walking home is unconscious tonight. 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/cx9efRllb4 — Based Dictator™ (@fsxrekal) February 2, 2017

But Messing had already been outdone by one of her fellow celebrities. Comedian (term used loosely) Sarah Silverman tweeted this:

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman captures the irony of these self-proclaimed “anti-fascists” in less than 140 characters. In order to fight what they see as fascism, they resort to fascist tactics. Unfortunately for Silverman and her friends, the military is sworn to uphold the Constitution, under which Trump is the legally elected president of the United States. If they wanted to prevent that, maybe they should have worked harder for Hillary Clinton.

Of course, Messing and Silverman are hiding behind their social media accounts and their publicists. Neither one will be out in the streets actually protesting. Being tear gassed and arrested is for the little people. But both celebrities are still more than content to pour gasoline on the fire.

RELATED: You know Hollywood had something to say about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Then again, Hollywood’s elitism helped elect Trump in the first place. Celebrities denounced him and his supporters constantly as racists, driving them deeper into Trump’s camp. Samantha Bee burned Trump every week on her show, but it just didn’t resonate with middle America. That’s because middle America tunes out Hollywood’s elitism and sneering. They’re tired of being preached to and mocked as hicks and racists.

If Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah couldn’t beat Donald Trump, it’s hard to see Debra Messing and Sarah Silverman succeeding. Instead of cheering on rioting and engaging in fascist tactics, maybe the left should try appealing to Trump supporters.