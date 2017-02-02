Homemade brownie brittle is so much better than the store-bought kind

Brownie brittle has grown in popularity lately, and it’s not hard to see why. This crunchy, chocolatey treat has all the deliciousness of a brownie, but with fewer calories — and less guilt. (That means we can eat the whole pan, right?)

While you can buy brownie brittle from the grocery store, this easy homemade version is so much tastier.

Thanks to Sam with Sugar Spun Run for the recipe!

You will need:



4 tablespoons butter

1¼ cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided

½ cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons Dutch process cocoa powder

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon water

¾ cup dark chocolate chips or melting wafers (optional)

Get the full recipe here.