Husband fires gun at home intruder only to learn the sad truth moments later

A 49-year-old North Carolina husband and father shot and killed his wife on their front porch after he mistook her for a home intruder.

According to WRAL, 48-year-old Gina Williams was shot in the neck and killed Friday after she got home early from an overnight work shift.

One of her children heard a noise at the front door and told their father Billy Williams that someone was trying to break in.





Williams grabbed his gun and fired it. The person that he thought was a home invader was actually his wife.

Gina Williams did not survive. Her last words to her husband were “I love you.”

Williams would post a lengthy message on Facebook about the incident.

Here’s what he wrote:

First I want to say none of you will understand the love I have for Gina. As in any marriage we have our ups and downs but we love each other unconditionally. I am dying inside and none of this seems real. Gina is the rock of our family and the most compassionate, loving person I have ever known. She loves her family so much and Darcie and Alexis are the apples of her eye. This is something I will have to live with for the rest of my life. The last words Gina said to me as I held her was, ‘I love you.’ Those words of have rang over and over again in my head, and every time I close my eyes I see her and hear her. I ask that you keep all of us in your prayers. Not just me and the girls, but Gina’s family. Right now the girls are with them … Today I hope to have the girls back where we can be together and grieve together. I want to thank you for your thoughts and prayers. This is the only post I will be making, and only did this to thank you all that have supported us in our time of grief. Gina is the very foundation of this family and all of us will miss her tremendously. My heart feels like it has been ripped from my chest … We have a lot of healing to do and my heart is broken. For 17 years, she was my absolute everything.

A neighbor speaking to WRAL described Williams as “a good guy.”

“You pray for the family. It’s going to be a tough one,” George Ezzell said.

No charges have been filed, and the shooting is being ruled an accident.