If you have a friend who just can’t take a compliment, this sketch will speak to you

We’ve all met that person who just isn’t content to take a compliment. No matter what good thing you say about them, they’ve got a way to downplay it or turn it against them. Why can’t they stop being difficult and just take the compliment? College Humor understands the struggle, as evidenced by this sketch.

RELATED: College Humor showcased the cruelty of the god who controls “Tetris”

Nice clothes? No, they’re cheap. Good work? Nope, it was actually bad work. What can you even say?

Well, it turns out that a compliment on how good someone is at avoiding compliments can be the key to victory. Thanks for the advice, College Humor. If this trick doesn’t work, we’re just going to give up next time.



