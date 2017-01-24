In a humble moment, Duchess Kate tells a little girl that she is “very lucky” to be a princess

She’s one lovable princess!

On Tuesday, Duchess Kate met with families and staff members at a children’s hospice center in Norfolk to show her support for those who are facing life-threatening conditions. The center is run by one of her charities, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

According to PEOPLE, the Duchess spent time with several families during the visit and shared a special moment with 6-year-old Isabella Benton, a young girl who uses the hospice services.

The Duchess visits the Quidenham @EACH_hospices Sensory Room and an art therapy session 🎨 pic.twitter.com/0LPkm9pWJq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2017

“She recognized us, as we have met her before. She was quite chatty,” Isabella’s mother Michala told the magazine. “My daughter Daisy asked Kate what it was like to be a real princess, and Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband. Molly gave her a picture she had made at preschool.”





Little Isabella reportedly has many neurological conditions, including complex refractory epilepsy.

“Now that she’s a mother, she has that total understanding of what it is like,” Michala said. “She made a comment of how Charlotte and George run off in different directions when she is trying to get them ready!”

Michala continued, “She spent time talking to her and asking us how EACH helps us as a family and what Isabella likes to do here. She was totally genuine, she spent time talking to each family. She made a comment about one girl’s glittery shoes, on their level, knelt down to their level and you could see she genuinely cares. There are no airs and graces, she is totally natural. You can see she wants to be there and see what the families are going through. She is a genuine, caring woman.”

The sister of a little boy Duchess Kate met with last year gifted her with flowers upon her arrival.

Nell Cork, whose brother Finnbar died aged five last year, presented The Duchess with flowers upon her arrival at Quidenham pic.twitter.com/yYaTV6RZqd — EACH (@EACH_hospices) January 24, 2017

Her visit was a chance to bring attention to her latest campaign to raise funds to build a newer, more modern facility for hospice charity The Nook. She recently opened a thrift store to help raise funds for the campaign.

“The Nook Appeal will transform children’s palliative care across Norfolk, and we are moving ever closer to the halfway mark of $6.25 million,” EACH Chief Executive Graham Butland said of the visit. “We still have some way to go before the new hospice can be built, though, and we need continued help from individuals, trusts and events, and as much corporate and community support as possible.”