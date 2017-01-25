In her last television appearance, Mary Tyler Moore’s natural talents shone brightly

On Wednesday afternoon, the world lost Mary Tyler Moore, a sensational actor who had been off the screen for a few years but not forgotten. In the early ’60s, Moore was a regular on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and in 1970, she launched her own show, entitled “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore took it back to how it all started in her SAG Lifetime Achievement acceptance speech

Moore’s last television appearance was in 2013, when she appeared on “Hot in Cleveland” with her long-time friend Betty White. The clip featured the ladies of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” reunited and talking about their break-up and arguing over who was the “ditz.” Their natural timing and acting talents shine through in their old age and show us why Moore will be missed.





RELATED: The world mourns the sudden passing of actress and television icon, Mary Tyler Moore