In the aftermath of chaos at airports around the country, Trump blames Delta for protests

After a weekend of protests around the country, President Donald Trump is deflecting blame for chaos over the weekend that gripped the nation’s largest airports. The confusion was a result of an executive order banning entry of people from seven predominantly-muslim countries into the United States

Trump wasted no time making changes during his first week in office. He battled with the media regarding reports about the size of the crowd at his inauguration, signed an executive order to begin the process of building the infamous wall along the border of Mexico that he promised so often on the campaign trail, and ordered the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline to resume. But it was his executive order on Friday, clamping down on immigration, that caused the most controversy.





Now, Trump is saying that the protests that erupted at airports across the country are not his fault, but rather Delta’s. Early Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the situation.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

While Trump’s assertion that Delta was experiencing technical difficulties is true, the airline did not encounter this problem until late Sunday night. The protests and chaos at airports in New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles began as early as Saturday. As Fortune points out, “Delta’s snafu didn’t begin until after outrage over Trump’s order to bar people from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries had already prompted several courts to issue stays against the order, and after the administration narrowed the scope of the policy to allow green card holders to enter the country.”