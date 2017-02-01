Indiana police have some news about a neighborhood man’s Trump display that might not sit well with the neighbors

An Indiana man and Army veteran shocked his neighbors after hanging up an effigy of President Trump. And the shock didn’t end there.

He had tied a noose around the neck of the president and had it hold a Soviet flag.

Fort Wayne police responded to the incident, but not in the way many had hoped. Department spokesman Michael Joyner has since stated that the unidentified man was protected by the First Amendment.

“It was kind of shocking. Honestly, I don’t necessarily like it. I’m not really excited about it being in my neighborhood,” said neighbor Jared Paden.

“We’re all for free speech, but we are concerned that a line has been crossed and about what to do next,” said Oakdale Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon.

The veteran’s house reportedly has other displays, such as a sign that says “Trump is a disgrace to America & makes me ashamed I ever served.”

