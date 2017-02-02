Insane countersuit filed today reveals that Johnny Depp is richer and wilder than we ever gave him credit for

People is reporting that Johnny Depp’s ongoing legal battle over who spent his money (and how) is turning into a rather predictable, drawn-out affair. It started when he sued The Management Group (TMG), his former business team, alleging mismanagement and fraud.

According to Depp and his legal team, their relationship led to Depp being “forced to dispose of significant assets to pay for TMG’s self-dealing and gross misconduct.” He seeks $25 million.





TMG has filed a countersuit. An epic countersuit.

They began by citing Depp’s “ultra-extravagant lifestyle” that “often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain.” They seek $560,000 in unpaid commissions and credit card fees and a court declaration that Johnny Depp is “responsible for his own financial waste.”

Wait. It gets so good. The lawsuit alleges Johnny Depp, of his own volition, spent:

$3 million to fire Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes from a cannon. A cannon custom-made for the occasion. In Aspen, Colo.

$18 million on a “150 foot luxury yacht,” and maintenance and storage on 45 (!) other vehicles.

$75 million on more than a dozen residences, including multiple private islands (did he find where the rum went?), a number of houses and apartments in Hollywood and Los Angeles, a horse farm in Kentucky and more.

$30,000 per month on high-end wines flown in from around the world.

Uncategorized millions on memorabilia from Marilyn Monroe and other Hollywood icons. So much that it fills 12 storage facilities.

$450,000 per month on 40 employees and round-the-clock security.

And much, much more. See People’s list for the full tally.

If this is true, Depp might be the one left asking, “The money. Where has the money gone?”