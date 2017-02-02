Rare Humor

Introducing “Get Offended,” the app that lets you skip past the facts and straight to being mad online

Comedian John Crist has his finger on the pulse of the times with this sketch. He knows that in the age of the internet, it’s a pain in the neck to actually keep up with cultural and political issues before commenting on them. No one wants to do research before going on a screed on Facebook; the extra work just takes the fun out of ranting. Luckily, Crist has the solution to this conundrum: a new app called “Get Offended.”

In this spoof of social media start-ups, Crist imagines an app that lets users express their outrage over a story with just the touch of a button, no further effort required. Gone are the stone-age days of reading about something to work yourself into a frenzy over it. With “Get Offended,” 90 percent of your searing hot take is ready to go when you unlock your phone; you just have to choose which issue to post about (hint: all of them).

Just enter your ethnicity, religion and political party into the app, and the rest of the internet is now a sandbox for your fury. Technology sure is amazing.

Robert Clay, Rare Contributor | Posted on
