Iranian actress ditches the Oscars in protest aimed directly at President Trump

On the heels of revelations from actors like James Franco, who says he’s “spiraled into a depression” due to a Trump presidency, Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has tweeted that she will boycott the Oscars because “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist.”

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

“I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest,” Alidoosti tweeted.

The foreign actress Alidoosti starred in “The Salesman,” which has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.

Alidoosti joins a long line of celebrities, actors specifically, who have spoken out against Donald Trump.

“Many people have urgent medical cases [for travel],” she told the New York Times. “I’m sure all of them are not just going through the ordeal for a fun vacation; they might have a more serious case.”

“I’m sure the United States has also benefited many times from Iranian immigrants and people who have worked there and served that country,” she added. “So it’s not acceptable to me to respect a state that does not respect the people of my country.”

The actress has been called the “Natalie Portman of Iran.”