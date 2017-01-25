Don’t forget to serve these tasty treats at your Super Bowl party

The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5.

If you’re planning a viewing party, make sure you keep your guests fed with these Super Bowl favorites. After all, some of them may just be there for the food (and the famous commercials).

For a successful Super Bowl party, you must have plenty of the following on hand:

Ice cold beer



Chicken wings

Pizza

Nachos

Football-themed treats

It may also be a good idea to provide earplugs, just in case some passionate fans are in attendance!