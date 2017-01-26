It might be Ellen’s birthday, but she’s not the one going home with a bunch of gifts

Ellen DeGeneres is in a gift-giving mood!

On Jan. 26, the TV host celebrated her 59th birthday with guests Dax Shepard and Kristin Bell. Even though it was her day, DeGeneres couldn’t resist spreading the birthday love to her studio audience.

DeGeneres gave out several gifts, including DoorDash gift cards, Fandango gift cards, and brand new TVs!

Her audience couldn’t believe it as she continued to surprise them with gift after gift!





Don’t you wish you went to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” today?!