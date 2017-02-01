It was Al Sharpton versus conservative Twitter after he argued that Jesus Christ himself was a refugee

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The initial order extended to refugees and green card holders.

Reverend Al Sharpton weighed in on Trump’s executive actions with a tweet and a sermon saying that Jesus Christ himself was once a refugee:

Before you head to church today, remember to thank God for his son, Jesus a refugee who fled to Egypt. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 29, 2017

Sharpton referenced Matthew 2:13 to say that he worshiped a refugee: “Now when they had departed, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream, saying, ‘Arise, take the young Child and His mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I bring you word; for Herod will seek the young Child to destroy Him.'”





RELATED: Two girls can barely hold back tears as they wait to find out if their Iraqi mother will be allowed into the United States

Many conservatives on Twitter were less than receptive of his thoughts:

@TheRevAl He paid his taxes unlike you. Different times, no comparison. He also returned to his home. — Bryan K. Davis (@BryanDavis2014) January 29, 2017

@TheRevAl You are no Reverend. You're a viper who spews poison. An angel of the Lord commanded Joseph to flee to Egypt. Repent, Al. — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) January 29, 2017

Regardless, Sharpton challenged the criticism by reading the definition of a refugee and reviewing his chosen verse from the Bible, drawing a parallel between the two.

https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/826540920447303684