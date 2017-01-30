Ivanka Trump wore a beautiful gown this weekend, but some people are pointing out something else

First daughter Ivanka Trump shared a picture of her looking glamorous and beautiful Saturday night.

Sharing pictures and videos of her daily life has become a routine thing for the president’s oldest daughter, but this weekend, amid concern and unrest over the executive order banning refugees from seven countries from entering the country, the photo drew quite a response.

“The First Daughter, 35, was pictured wearing a £4,000 Carolina Herrera-designed metallic silver gown alongside her husband Jared Kushner before the pair attended a swanky dinner in Washington D.C.,” The Sun reports.





The Twitter response was fierce with many people juxtaposing the plight of refugees no longer able to enter the country to the black tie attire she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are wearing.

The Twitter hashtag “#letthemeatcake” emerged in reaction to the photo she shared, comparing her to Marie Antoinette, the French queen who is popularly criticized for her lavish spending, and for being out of touch with the common people of her country.

