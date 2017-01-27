Jake Tapper returned from a CNN commercial break and did something that will drive Trump fans crazy

On CNN Thursday, Jake Tapper continued his professional trolling of the Trump administration with a comment on Steve Bannon.

RELATED: Many don’t understand just how racist the alt-right is, and it’s the left’s fault

Earlier in the day, Bannon, who is one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, criticized journalists in a quote published in the New York Times.

.@jaketapper: Reminder that the president's top aide just told NYT that the press should keep its mouth shut. No. https://t.co/v88feqWbib pic.twitter.com/EYw5Pc2faM — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 26, 2017

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Bannon said.

“I want you to quote this,” Bannon clarified. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”





After returning from a commercial break on his program, “The Lead,” Tapper referenced Bannon’s low opinion of the media.

“A reminder that the president’s top aide told the New York Times that the press should keep its mouth shut,” Tapper said. “Ha! No.”