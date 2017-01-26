Jake Tapper tweeted out a Bible verse, and half of the internet lost it

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted out a Bible verse on Thursday morning as members of President Trump’s campaign and the media bounced back and forth between what constituted a factual statement:
“Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, but those who act faithfully are his delight,” he tweeted, quoting Proverbs 12:22.
Needless to say, people lost their freaking minds:
Tapper received some support from HotAir’s Ed Morrissey:
Tapper thanked him, taking one more opportunity to slam those who hated the tweet:
Earlier in the week, many criticized Kellyanne Conway’s mention of “alternative facts” while debating with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Her use of the questionable term might have even helped spike sales for George Orwell’s popular dystopian novel “1984.”
