Jake Tapper tweeted out a Bible verse, and half of the internet lost it

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted out a Bible verse on Thursday morning as members of President Trump’s campaign and the media bounced back and forth between what constituted a factual statement:

Proverbs 12:22: Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, but those who act faithfully are his delight. https://t.co/fgjL6AsPnZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 26, 2017

“Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, but those who act faithfully are his delight,” he tweeted, quoting Proverbs 12:22.

RELATED: Merriam-Webster — yes, the dictionary — mindfully trolls Kellyanne Conway for her “alternative facts”

Needless to say, people lost their freaking minds:

@jaketapper Fake News CNN is an abomination to the LORD, especially Lying Jake Tapper. — ApeFroBoogie (@ApeFroBoogie) January 26, 2017

@jaketapper Obviously, the Lord's smiling on Trump who'ss faithful to his promises & has NEVER lied- only you & your MSNBC counterparts have — Nicholas Kadar (@N_kadar) January 26, 2017

You know the left is desperate when they start quoting scripture from a Book they have never read 😂#ThursdayThoughts #MAGA https://t.co/2odDrU5MfB — Sandy (@SandyFuhrmann) January 26, 2017





RELATED: President Trump and CNN got into a very public fight over ratings and facts

Tapper received some support from HotAir’s Ed Morrissey:

Not sure why @jaketapper's getting ripped for this citation. None of us are perfect, and Jake's integrity is well known. John 8:7 applies. https://t.co/fAT8r9i2XR — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 26, 2017

Tapper thanked him, taking one more opportunity to slam those who hated the tweet:

@EdMorrissey I'm assuming they hate God and love lies — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 26, 2017

Earlier in the week, many criticized Kellyanne Conway’s mention of “alternative facts” while debating with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Her use of the questionable term might have even helped spike sales for George Orwell’s popular dystopian novel “1984.”

(H/T Mediaite)