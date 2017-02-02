Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, celebrates the other man in her life

There’s a saying that goes: “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” But, for Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, precious stones pale in comparison to the love that is her pet bulldog, Bentley.

Brittany bought Bentley, otherwise known as “Mr. B,” before she met the “My Kinda Party” singer. So, it’s safe to say that the sweet pooch holds a special place in her heart.

Feb. 1, 2017, marked Bentley’s 10th birthday. So, Brittany took to Instagram to celebrate her pet’s milestone with not one, but two photos. The first shot, which you can see below, shows Brittany mixing together some ingredients with one of Jason’s adorable daughters.





Making a homemade Dog Cake for Mr B's 10th birthday with one of the sweetest kiddos in the world💕 Can't believe my chunky boy is going to be 1️⃣0️⃣!!🙈🎉💙 A photo posted by Brittany Layne (@_brittanylayne_) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Brittany writes, “Making a homemade dog cake for Mr B’s 10th birthday with one of the sweetest kiddos in the world💕 Can’t believe my chunky boy is going to be 10!”

A second shot shows Brittany and her four-legged friend enjoying each other’s company on a comfy blanket. Brittany captioned the heartfelt post, “Whoever said Diamonds are a girl’s best friend never owned a dog. Happy 10th birthday to my mama’s boy. 10 years strong!”

She continued, “Spending my savings on you when I was in college was the best decision ever made. You’ve made my life so much more fun🙌🏻🎉. Every slobber puddle, dirty bed, bit finger (he tries to devour my hand when he gets treats), everything, I would do a million times over. I love you my chubby baby boy!!!”

You might say that Bentley’s big day was extra meaningful, as he appeared to be happy and healthy. In early 2016, the beloved bulldog was diagnosed with cancer. However, he seems to be doing much better since receiving his last chemo treatment.

As for hubby Jason, he was not pictured in the celebration snaps. Perhaps he was a tad jealous of all of the affection that his buddy was getting. Aside from Bentley, the married couple is also the proud owners of a tiny puppy named Mia Cotton.