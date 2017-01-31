Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband finally revealed the gender of their newest bundle of joy

There’s a new Duggar on the way, and now we know it’s a boy!

“Counting On” star Jill Dillard and husband Derick made the big reveal of their second child using a blue little boy’s outfit. You can view the cute picture on People.

It’s said that the couple told their family with a scavenger hunt.

“Children really are a wonderful blessing from God,” they told People after the initial pregnancy reveal. “Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”





The couple’s second child is due in July. They were married in June 2014.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner 😂 #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

You can catch “Counting On” on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

(H/T People)