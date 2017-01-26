Jimmy Fallon gives a touching goodbye to Mary Tyler Moore, calling her “part of my family”

On Jan. 25, the acting world lost Mary Tyler Moore, who was a constant presence on television during the 1960s and 70s. For many families, Moore was a regular part of their households.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host talked about what the late actress meant to him.

“She’s been on TV my whole life…I almost feel like she was part of my family too,” Fallon said.

He shared his high school yearbook quote, which was from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and declared her “one of the coolest, one of the classiest, one of the funniest people ever.”





Fallon ended his tribute with a final thank you “for making us all laugh.”