Jimmy Fallon has a lot to be grateful for in this week’s round of “Thank You Notes”

Jimmy Fallon is feeling pretty thankful this week.

The hilarious television host sat down for another round of “Thank You Notes” and revealed just a few of the things he was happiest about from the final week of January.

First, Fallon said that he was thankful for the classic Patriots’ logo, because it reminded him of that coat Kellyanne Conway wrote to the inauguration. He also wrote a special note for “The Bachelor” this week.

“Thank you, ‘The Bachelor,’ for making Tinder seem like a downright classy way to meet people,” Fallon wrote.

We really can’t argue with that!