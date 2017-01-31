Jimmy Fallon’s “wheel of decisions” has the perfect (and hilarious) solution to any problems that befall President Trump

President Donald Trump has had to make a lot of tough decisions lately, and as long as he’s the President of the United States, there’s almost no chance that those decisions will slow down. Thankfully, Jimmy Fallon has a solution to this ever difficult problem — the wheel of decisions.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host debuted the giant wheel of decisions to the world. While we might have a tough time justifying some of the decisions that Donald Trump makes, the wheel is the perfect way to give them up to chance.





Let’s just hope it never lands on “nuke the moon just to see what happens.”