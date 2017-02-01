Jon Stewart stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to deliver executive orders straight from the Oval Office

Jon Stewart has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since he left “The Daily Show.” But on Tuesday night, the comic stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to rag on President Trump.

Stewart began lampooning Trump before he even opened his mouth, appearing in a red tie that reached down to his feet and a dead animal on his head. When Colbert asked him if he was doing a “Donald Trump impression,” Stewart replied, “I thought this was how men dressed now. The president sets men’s fashion. I saw the inauguration, super long tie, dead animal on head — boom.”





The 54-year-old Stewart joked that he had somehow obtained copies of future Trump executive orders, which include taking China’s wall and declaring the new official language of the United States to be “bullshit.” The comic finished on a semi-serious note, saying that “the presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”