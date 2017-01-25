Jon Voight ripped into the Women’s March and two big name stars who oppose President Trump

Jon Voight certainly isn’t happy with anyone who is protesting President Trump.

TMZ caught up with the actor, who voiced some of his opinions about Hollywood’s outspoken stand against the president and the millions of people who engaged in the Women’s March one day after the inauguration.

“It’s been very serious and it’s been very destructive, this marching against the government and against the president,” he told reporters. “What was this march about? It was against the president and against the government, trying to denigrate his office and his presidency. And that’s no good.”





RELATED: Erin Andrews’ fight against cervical cancer was so private that not even “DWTS” knew

Voight went on to call out two big names in Hollywood — Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus. LaBeouf is currently protesting the president 24 hours a day, seven days a week in New York City, while Cyrus has shared her opinions on social media and also attended the Women’s March on L.A.

“They have a lot followers, a lot of young people are watching them and what are they teaching? They are teaching treason. They are teaching going against the government, not accepting the will of the people in this presidency. It’s a very sad day,” Voight said. “They have a lot of influence, a huge amount of influence, and it’s not so good.”