Keith Urban’s sex joke on the red carpet made wife Nicole Kidman majorly blush

Country music superstar Keith Urban and his beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman locked fingers on the red carpet at the 2017 Producers Guild Awards, in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 28.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer was on hand supporting his bride, who opened up about her role in the film, “Lion,” as well as her excitement over her Oscar nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role.

However, things took quite a turn when Keith managed to sneak in a silly sex joke. It all happened when Entertainment Tonight correspondent, Deidre Behar, asked the married couple of 10-years if they plan on collaborating together in the future.





Keith quickly responded with, “Us? We collaborate every night!”

Keith’s response made the strawberry-blonde haired Nicole blush. So much that she even pulled her hubby away from the microphone! Too funny!

Nicole and Keith’s adorable night continued, as they headed to, yet, another event. Later in the evening, they appeared at the 2017 G’Day Black Tie Gala at Governors Ballroom At Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood. The appearance was extra special, as it marked 12 years since Keith and Nicole met, according to one fans Instagram page. The fan, who managed to get up-close to the stars, posted a photo showing Keith and Nicole sharing a warm embrace.

Keith and Nicole’s two-date day is much needed, as they will soon spend time apart. On Feb. 12, Keith will be in attendance at the 2017 Grammy Awards. As for Nicole, she will be attending the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on that same night.