Kelly Clarkson’s ultra-sexy and romantic tweet is raising some eyebrows

Ask any mother and they’ll probably tell you that raising a child isn’t easy. Pair that with being a celebrity, and it can be downright exhausting!

For Kelly Clarkson, life is hectic, especially at home. Not only is she mom to two-year-old daughter River Rose and 9-month-old son Remington Alexander, but she’s also step-mom to hubby Brandon Blackstock’s two kids from a previous marriage.

RELATED: Watch Reba and Kelly Clarkson light up the stage with a classic country hit

Luckily, Kelly’s hubby of three years has no problem taking over the parenting duties. In fact, the “Piece By Piece” singer’s spouse recently offered to take the kiddos off her hands for awhile, so that she could indulge in a little bit of “me” time.





On Jan. 27, Kelly took to Twitter to gush over her man’s sweet gestures. She wrote, “My husband just looked at me & said, “I got the kids. Go take a bath & relax.” Best damn foreplay a woman could ask for! #greathubby4thewin.”

My husband just looked at me & said, "I got the kids. Go take a bath & relax." Best damn foreplay a woman could ask for! #greathubby4thewin — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 27, 2017

It’s safe to say that Kelly’s relaxation was much needed, as she’s been busy laying down tracks for different projects in the recording studio. Previously, she released a ballad for the musical “Hamilton” titled “It’s Quiet Uptown.”

Now, she is releasing another song.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson shares a rare and personal look at the three loves of her life

Kelly has teamed up with soul singer Aloe Blacc on a duet called, “Love Goes On.” The song is set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming, novel-inspired film, “The Shack.”

“Love Goes On” pre-order 1/27 #TheShack #TheShackMusic A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley and Brett Eldredge. “The Shack” hits theaters on March 3.