Kellyanne Conway reminds Chelsea Clinton of her mother’s “Bosnia lie” after being scolded for making up an attack

After Chelsea Clinton told Kellyanne Conway not to “make up attacks” in the aftermath of Conway’s comments about the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre, the counselor to the president didn’t waste much time before clapping back.

“Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @ChelseaClinton & others, you can’t “invent” quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election,” Conway wrote as she retweeted an article about when Hillary Clinton lied about landing in Bosnia under sniper fire.

The 2016 presidential runner-up Hillary Clinton claimed in 2008 that she had arrived under sniper fire during a 1996 trip to Bosnia, saying in a speech, “I remember landing under sniper fire. There was supposed to be some kind of a greeting ceremony at the airport, but instead, we just ran with our heads down to get into the vehicles to get to our base.”

However, according to The Fact Checker, “the physical risks were minimal during this period, particularly at a heavily fortified U.S. Air Force base, such as Tuzla.” Video footage of Clinton’s arrival further proved that she landed in a peaceful environment and did in fact attend a greeting ceremony in which she leisurely strolled, shook hands with people and hugged children.

Clearly, Conway felt the need to remind Chelsea Clinton of her mother’s fabrication and even took things further by putting her general election loss on blast. Clinton has yet to retort.

