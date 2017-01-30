Kellyanne Conway wants to know which network will be the first to take action after the treatment her boss received

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Trump, questioned why various members of the media had not yet been let go for “fake news” regarding her boss.

Speaking with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday,” Conway asked, “Who is cleaning house? Which one is going to be the first network to get rid of these people, the people who think things were just not true?”

Conway took issue with the fact that networks focused on her use of the term “alternative facts” following a dispute with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration:

I went on three network shows and spoke for 35 minutes on three network Sunday shows. You know what got picked? The fact that I said “alternative facts,” not the fact that I ripped a new one to some of those hosts that they never cover the facts that matter.

Conway continued on, saying “I’m too polite to mention their names, but they know who they are, and they are all wondering who will be the first to go.”

The Trump camp has had a less than comfortable relationship with the media.

