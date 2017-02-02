“Kid stand-up” might just be the best thing Keanu Reeves has ever done

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Fallon broke with the typical formula of inviting a stand-up comic on his show to tell jokes.

Instead, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured movie producer Judd Apatow and actor Keanu Reeves dishing out jokes written by children. Fallon himself also stopped by to get a couple laughs.

Apatow channeled his inner Seinfeld voice. While he and Fallon both demonstrated great timing and a natural presence on the stage, Reeves’ performance was cringe-worthy at best. But it’s hard to blame his awkward stage presence on jokes with little bits of gold like “why can’t you hear a pterodactyl go to the bathroom?”





