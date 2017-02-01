Kourtney Kardashian responds to Scott Disick’s latest antics by showing him what he’s missing

After her on-and-off boyfriend and father of her three children Scott Disick was seen hanging out with model J Lynne one day and kissing a mystery blonde in Miami the next, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to remind him of what he’s missing.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV star shared a sizzling picture of herself and sister Kim wearing bikinis, which features Kourtney’s booty spilling over the railing of her balcony. She captioned the photo, “I don’t think you ready for this jelly,” a lyric from the 2001 Destiny’s Child song “Bootylicious.”

I don't think you ready for this jelly A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PST





Disick reportedly left the Kardashian family’s Costa Rican vacation after an explosive fight. Us Weekly reported that he secretly flew a mystery woman to the destination while on a four-day getaway with Kourtney, their kids and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. When the family discovered that he had brought “someone he barely knows” along, they became upset, sparking a blowout with Disick.

“The family is deeply disappointed,” a source told them. “Kourtney is not upset that he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he would disrupt the family vacation with the kids there and the whole family there and hide a girl in the hotel.”

After all of the couple’s ups and downs, perhaps Disick truly isn’t ready for that jelly.

