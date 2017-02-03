Lady Gaga promises Super Bowl performance will represent the “spirit of this country”

In just three days, Lady Gaga will perform during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, and while she’s been asked not to use the platform to talk about President Trump, there’s never any telling what the over-the-top star will do or say.

However, during a press conference on Thursday, she assured fans that she’ll keep it positive, after being asked, “I know you spoke about kind of taking this moment to unify America a little bit. Are you going to do that at all? Are you going to make any kind of statements during the performance?”





“Well, I don’t know if I will succeed in unifying America. You’ll have to ask America when it’s over,” Gaga responded. “But the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career.”

She then went on to say that her performance will promote messages of inclusion and equality, adding, “I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will have both those philosophies.”

In addition to possible political talk, the singer is also rumored to attempt a dangerous stunt which involved singing from the roof of the stadium. There may also be a Beyonce cameo in the works, according to Gaga’s latest Instagram post. Whether or not all of the whispers hold true remains to be seen.

WATCH: "It's my fans that are the reason I do all of this." – @LadyGaga says Halftime Show was 'given to them,' not herself #SB51 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/xUdAf4ykvP — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 2, 2017

