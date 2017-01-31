Lauren Alaina is floored that fans are identifying with her highly personal new song

Lauren Alaina just went on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and sang a highly personal song from her new album, “Road Less Traveled.” The track is called “Doin’ Fine,” and it details the journey she’s been on with her parents splitting up and getting remarried in the past few years. After the divorce, Lauren’s dad went to rehab to get sober, and Lauren faced her battle with bulimia during that time as well.

So, why is Lauren baring the details from her life all over her new album?

RELATED: Lauren Alaina comes clean about the family drama that inspired her most honest song yet





She tells Rare Country, “I have this really cool opportunity to write songs about what actually happens to me and encourage other people to not feel alone. When my parents went through that divorce, I felt really alone like no one understood what I was going through. Now, that I wrote that song and I perform it out live, I see people connect to it, and I see people go, ‘She’s going through I went through.'”

RELATED: Lauren Alaina tells us what her parents really thought of her ultra-sexy photo shoot

Now that a few years have passed, Lauren and her parents are all in a really good place.

“My mom is a great person. My dad is a great person,” Lauren says. “They weren’t right for each other, and now we’ve all grown from it. And it all worked out, and it’s all fine.”

“Doin’ Fine” and “Road Less Traveled” are just little tidbits of the full message Lauren has to share on her new album. She co-wrote all 12 songs on the project, so you can rest assured every word on the album is coming straight from Lauren’s heart.

She adds, “I think nine of the 12 songs have that theme of loving yourself and accepting who you are. The whole album is full of song after song after song that has that underlying message.”

By the way, Lauren rubbed shoulders with some Hollywood royalty on the “Good Morning America” set. Check out this photo of her posing with Robert DeNiro and actress Leslie Mann, who were there promoting their new movie, “The Comedian.”