Lauren Alaina tells us what her parents really thought of her ultra-sexy photo shoot

Lauren Alaina is not the same girl who burst onto the scene more than five years ago with her debut album, “Wildflower.” She’s now a confident, grown woman who’s tackled some demons, worked hard on her music career and gotten into great shape thanks to a healthy diet and exercise program.

That’s why she’s on the cover of her new album, “Road Less Traveled,” looking like a boss with a skin-tight dress that leaves little to the imagination. It’s a bold, new look for the Georgia native.

Lauren tells Rare Country, “I wanted someone to be able to look at it and see the growth period — that I’m not 16 anymore.”

She adds, “I just wanted to look super-fierce and confident, because that’s something I’ve never been. I feel like I’m really confident now, and I wanted to look super confident. I put on the Beyoncé tights. My legs are all shimmery with Beyoncé tights. And I really like a strong shoulder. I think that shows confidence and strength.”

Though she’s a grown woman, Lauren did show the album cover to her parents to make sure they were OK with the image. As you can imagine, her dad wasn’t a big fan of her showing off her assets in that dress.

Lauren says with a laugh, “My dad was like, ‘Why don’t you just wear a dress that covers you from the top of your forehead to your big toe. I was like, ‘That’s probably not going to happen.'”

In all seriousness, Lauren felt it was important to get her parents’ approval before she released this ultra-sexy album cover.

“I didn’t want to do anything that made them uncomfortable,” Lauren explains. “I thought, ‘If my parents can approve it, then everybody else should be able to get on board with it.’ People will try to find something about everything. And I love that picture. I’m very proud of it.”

As you should be, Lauren. You look amazing!

The title track for “Road Less Traveled” is now the biggest radio hit of Lauren’s career. She co-wrote that song with pop mega-star Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure. In fact, Lauren is a co-writer on all 12 tracks on “Road Less Traveled.”

She celebrated the album’s release with a small club show in Nashville on January 24. Check out this clip of her “Road Less Traveled” performance that night.