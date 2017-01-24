Lena Dunham posted a pseudo-poem to “daddy” Trump on Instagram but removed it swiftly

Left-leaning actress and writer Lena Dunham posted a sort-of poem blasting Donald Trump on Instagram, but the backlash was so severe that she quickly removed it. In the post, she claimed, “Trump only recognizes the humanity of women who look like his daughter.” This echoed actress Ashley Judd’s speech at the Women’s March on D.C., when she cried, “I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol.”

Here's Lena on Daddy Trump. pic.twitter.com/Vgf9cI1nWN — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 24, 2017





Dunham then explained her removal of the post by saying that the comments “spewed hatred and division.”

Lena's School for Internet Heartbreak. Very cheap. Courses available around the globe. A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

Dunham met Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) at the Women’s March on Washington and gave him a hug before posting a photo of herself and her new friend on Instagram. She upset a lot of people in December when she stated that she “has never had an abortion” but added, “I wish I had.”

