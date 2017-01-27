Rare People

Let’s all take a minute to smile at some photos of Queen Elizabeth staring at shirtless men

Queen Elizabeth II visited the University of Anglia this week to attend an exhibition of Fijian art and culture at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts.

The British monarch was greeted on the red carpet by several shirtless men, which made for some very entertaining photos.

NORWICH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Queen Elizabeth II arrives to visit the ‘Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific’ exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At 90 years old, the queen seemed to silence recent rumors that she was in poor health. However, she was not joined by her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Though it has been 30 years since Fiji was under British rule, The Telegraph reported that many Fijians still have great respect for the queen.

NORWICH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Queen Elizabeth II arrives to visit the ‘Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific’ exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
NORWICH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Queen Elizabeth II arrives to visit the ‘Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific’ exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia on January 27, 2017 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
