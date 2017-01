You can put it on toast, add it to your oatmeal, incorporate it into your baking and even grab a spoon an eat it right out of the jar. We’re talking about peanut butter! Americans love peanut butter, and they have good reason to. This tasty treat pairs well with almost anything, and is also a very interesting snack.

Happy National Peanut Butter Day!