Lewis Black stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and was just as raving mad as usual

Comedian Lewis Black has made a living from being the angriest guy in the room. Like almost all Americans who sympathize with the left, he’s really unhappy about Donald Trump’s first week in office and the parade of executive orders that the new president has signed.

On Monday night, Black appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where the two comics discussed the Trump administration. Black didn’t forget to bring his trademark fury, though he did throw in a dash of incredulity.

Colbert greeted the comic, who grew up in a Washington, D.C., suburb, by declaring, “We’ve known each other for twenty years…I have seen you angry through four presidential administrations.”

Black told the audience that he “did a lot of hallucinogens when I was younger in order to prepare me for any eventual reality, and I never saw this one coming.”

When asked about the so-called Muslim ban, Black ranted, “the amount of energy it must take for these people to turn bullshit and insanity and meanness and make it look reasonable, how do you do it?”

Colbert has dedicated his opening monologues almost exclusively to poking fun at President Trump; surprisingly, the Twitter-loving commander-in-chief has not yet fired back at the late-night host. However, it seems that Black is aware of the target on his back, joking, “when you show this later…pixelate my face and make my voice fake because I don’t want that big baby yelling at me.”

Black is currently on a nationwide tour after releasing a special entitled “Black to the Future” in early October.